Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.45. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 676,902 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.