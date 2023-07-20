Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.50.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.