Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.