The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

