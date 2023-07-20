The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

