The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

