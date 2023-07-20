The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

