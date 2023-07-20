The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

