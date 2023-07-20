The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.06

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 3717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

