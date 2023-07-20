The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $947.40

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 947.40 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 943.80 ($12.34), with a volume of 1924190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928.60 ($12.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.59) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 970 ($12.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 852.14 ($11.14).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,719.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 878.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.