Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 32,303 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,629.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,606,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $31,436.31.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $9,720.00.

SLGG opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

