Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $195.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $131.77 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

