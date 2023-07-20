Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.64

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 5428969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Transocean's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

