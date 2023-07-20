TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.69.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrueCar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 434.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

