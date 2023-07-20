TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.69.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrueCar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 434.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

