Truist Financial Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $260.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.00.
Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VRSK opened at $228.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $231.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
