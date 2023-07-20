Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.