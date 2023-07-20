United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

