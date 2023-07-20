United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.