United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UTHR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $242.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.82, for a total transaction of $1,830,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,728,679. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

