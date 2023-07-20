Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.