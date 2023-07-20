Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.