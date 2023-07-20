Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.62

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.62 and last traded at $210.62, with a volume of 10502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

