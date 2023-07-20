Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

