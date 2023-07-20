Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.85

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.85 and last traded at $201.85, with a volume of 2123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

