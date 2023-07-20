Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

