Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.12

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $96.12, with a volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

