VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 20.4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 490,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 143,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

