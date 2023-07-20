Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Northeast Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $241.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

