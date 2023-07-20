Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

