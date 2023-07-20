Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

NYSE:V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

