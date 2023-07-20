Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

