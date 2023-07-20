Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
WCN opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
