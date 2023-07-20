Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 14,561 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 159,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $156.10 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.