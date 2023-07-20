Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,436 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $403.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $409.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.62 and a 200-day moving average of $339.97.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.