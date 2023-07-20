Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,558 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.87. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.34 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

