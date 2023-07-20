Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Shares of ENPH opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

