Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 5,436 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

NYSE PH opened at $403.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $409.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.