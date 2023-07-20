Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

