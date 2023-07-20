Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

