Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

