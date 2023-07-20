WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

WELL stock opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -470.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.