Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.33.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $130.39.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.