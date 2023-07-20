Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

