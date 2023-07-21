1,502 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,005 shares of company stock worth $49,192,475. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

