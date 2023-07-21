1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 1st Source by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

