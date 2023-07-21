2,120 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 716,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,517,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,156,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,237,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

