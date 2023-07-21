22,297 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,994,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

