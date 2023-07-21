28,305 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,719,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

