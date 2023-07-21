3,954 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,472,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 914.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 132,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,131,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OEF opened at $210.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.96.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

