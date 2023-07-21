397 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $542.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $554.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

