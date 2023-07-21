4,966 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

